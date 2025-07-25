Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit rises 9.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.18% to Rs 17.22 croreNet profit of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech rose 9.09% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 33.18% to Rs 17.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales17.2225.77 -33 OPM %7.034.23 -PBDT1.030.95 8 PBT0.960.89 8 NP0.720.66 9
