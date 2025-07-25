Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit declines 16.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.84% to Rs 1040.66 croreNet profit of Tanla Platforms declined 16.15% to Rs 118.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 141.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.84% to Rs 1040.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1002.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1040.661002.20 4 OPM %15.7518.81 -PBDT174.59196.60 -11 PBT147.44173.89 -15 NP118.41141.22 -16
