Shemaroo Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.81 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.63% to Rs 139.52 croreNet Loss of Shemaroo Entertainment reported to Rs 45.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.63% to Rs 139.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 154.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales139.52154.39 -10 OPM %-39.77-8.65 -PBDT-59.44-21.29 -179 PBT-60.96-22.80 -167 NP-45.81-17.25 -166
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content