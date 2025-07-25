eClerx Services standalone net profit rises 32.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.95% to Rs 665.08 croreNet profit of eClerx Services rose 32.04% to Rs 92.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 70.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.95% to Rs 665.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 568.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales665.08568.67 17 OPM %21.4718.30 -PBDT145.15111.11 31 PBT124.8993.50 34 NP92.9270.37 32
