eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 39.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.35% to Rs 147.30 croreNet profit of eMudhra rose 39.38% to Rs 24.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 59.35% to Rs 147.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales147.3092.44 59 OPM %23.5429.07 -PBDT37.8029.18 30 PBT31.0723.65 31 NP24.8817.85 39
