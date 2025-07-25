Friday, July 25, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KFin Technologies consolidated net profit rises 13.50% in the June 2025 quarter

KFin Technologies consolidated net profit rises 13.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 15.36% to Rs 274.06 crore

Net profit of KFin Technologies rose 13.50% to Rs 77.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 68.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.36% to Rs 274.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 237.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales274.06237.56 15 OPM %41.4541.95 -PBDT122.54106.58 15 PBT104.9191.81 14 NP77.2668.07 14

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

