KFin Technologies consolidated net profit rises 13.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.36% to Rs 274.06 croreNet profit of KFin Technologies rose 13.50% to Rs 77.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 68.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.36% to Rs 274.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 237.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales274.06237.56 15 OPM %41.4541.95 -PBDT122.54106.58 15 PBT104.9191.81 14 NP77.2668.07 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content