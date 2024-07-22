Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 18.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.93% to Rs 384.78 croreNet profit of Poly Medicure rose 18.09% to Rs 74.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 62.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.93% to Rs 384.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 320.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales384.78320.83 20 OPM %27.0127.18 -PBDT118.1198.57 20 PBT98.4683.04 19 NP74.0462.70 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content