Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 28.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 20.48% to Rs 6539.01 croreNet profit of Indian Overseas Bank rose 28.69% to Rs 648.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 504.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 20.48% to Rs 6539.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5427.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income6539.015427.45 20 OPM %58.1351.72 -PBDT753.84511.09 47 PBT753.84511.09 47 NP648.66504.03 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content