Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 28.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Indian Overseas Bank rose 28.69% to Rs 648.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 504.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 20.48% to Rs 6539.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5427.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6539.015427.4558.1351.72753.84511.09753.84511.09648.66504.03