Friday, August 08, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Majestic Auto consolidated net profit rises 30.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Majestic Auto consolidated net profit rises 30.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales decline 4.17% to Rs 15.39 crore

Net profit of Majestic Auto rose 30.19% to Rs 13.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.17% to Rs 15.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales15.3916.06 -4 OPM %57.9642.84 -PBDT21.4516.87 27 PBT18.8214.61 29 NP13.1110.07 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 5.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 5.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company consolidated net profit declines 11.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company consolidated net profit declines 11.13% in the June 2025 quarter

V R Films & Studios reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the June 2025 quarter

V R Films & Studios reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Thirani Projects standalone net profit rises 240.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Thirani Projects standalone net profit rises 240.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon