HB Stockholdings consolidated net profit rises 15.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.80% to Rs 10.10 croreNet profit of HB Stockholdings rose 15.66% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.80% to Rs 10.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.1010.02 1 OPM %89.2191.72 -PBDT8.699.17 -5 PBT8.599.08 -5 NP7.466.45 16
