Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.92% to Rs 40118.08 croreNet profit of Grasim Industries rose 31.97% to Rs 1418.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1075.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.92% to Rs 40118.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34609.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales40118.0834609.75 16 OPM %21.9919.31 -PBDT5682.324221.77 35 PBT3871.962778.65 39 NP1418.681075.03 32
