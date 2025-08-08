Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company consolidated net profit declines 11.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.22% to Rs 377.84 croreNet profit of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company declined 11.13% to Rs 13.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.22% to Rs 377.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 450.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales377.84450.97 -16 OPM %-3.722.65 -PBDT19.0828.57 -33 PBT11.2420.48 -45 NP13.8115.54 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content