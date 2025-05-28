Polymechplast Machines consolidated net profit declines 61.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.81% to Rs 19.18 croreNet profit of Polymechplast Machines declined 61.54% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.81% to Rs 19.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.78% to Rs 0.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.91% to Rs 64.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales19.1817.79 8 64.8959.04 10 OPM %2.034.72 -2.603.27 - PBDT0.470.97 -52 2.212.08 6 PBT0.240.74 -68 1.291.14 13 NP0.200.52 -62 0.700.72 -3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content