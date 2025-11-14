Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit declines 71.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.17% to Rs 1794.04 croreNet profit of Polyplex Corporation declined 71.87% to Rs 24.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 87.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.17% to Rs 1794.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1738.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1794.041738.86 3 OPM %5.7210.98 -PBDT112.26280.69 -60 PBT23.46201.99 -88 NP24.7087.81 -72
