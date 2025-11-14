Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Scoda Tubes standalone net profit rises 34.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Scoda Tubes standalone net profit rises 34.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Sales rise 4.26% to Rs 145.27 crore

Net profit of Scoda Tubes rose 34.46% to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 145.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 139.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales145.27139.34 4 OPM %15.3816.40 -PBDT20.4918.21 13 PBT18.7713.82 36 NP13.9710.39 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit declines 21.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit declines 21.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 66.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 66.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Hilton Metal Forging standalone net profit rises 180.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Hilton Metal Forging standalone net profit rises 180.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 43.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 43.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Panabyte Technologies standalone net profit rises 620.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Panabyte Technologies standalone net profit rises 620.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian vs South Africa Test Cricket StatsProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayMahua Assembly Election Results 2025Alinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon