Scoda Tubes standalone net profit rises 34.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.26% to Rs 145.27 croreNet profit of Scoda Tubes rose 34.46% to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 145.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 139.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales145.27139.34 4 OPM %15.3816.40 -PBDT20.4918.21 13 PBT18.7713.82 36 NP13.9710.39 34
