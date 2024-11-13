Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 214.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.61% to Rs 1738.86 croreNet profit of Polyplex Corporation rose 214.39% to Rs 87.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.61% to Rs 1738.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1572.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1738.861572.09 11 OPM %10.987.67 -PBDT280.69134.27 109 PBT201.9959.13 242 NP87.8127.93 214
