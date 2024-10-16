Pondy Oxides & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 112.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.73% to Rs 572.43 croreNet profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals rose 112.85% to Rs 17.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.73% to Rs 572.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 392.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales572.43392.81 46 OPM %5.064.18 -PBDT26.0113.11 98 PBT23.3311.03 112 NP17.398.17 113
