Poojawestern Metaliks consolidated net profit rises 7.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.25% to Rs 16.01 croreNet profit of Poojawestern Metaliks rose 7.89% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.25% to Rs 16.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 65.09% to Rs 1.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 96.57% to Rs 61.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content