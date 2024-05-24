Business Standard
Poojawestern Metaliks consolidated net profit rises 7.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 8.25% to Rs 16.01 crore
Net profit of Poojawestern Metaliks rose 7.89% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.25% to Rs 16.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 65.09% to Rs 1.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 96.57% to Rs 61.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.0114.79 8 61.2931.18 97 OPM %6.438.25 -6.759.97 - PBDT1.081.02 6 3.492.61 34 PBT0.810.64 27 2.391.48 61 NP0.410.38 8 1.751.06 65
First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

