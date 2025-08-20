Port Shipping Company reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crorePort Shipping Company reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.04 -75 OPM %0100.00 -PBDT00.04 -100 PBT00.04 -100 NP00.03 -100
