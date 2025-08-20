Parshwanath Corporation standalone net profit declines 48.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 51.52% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Parshwanath Corporation declined 48.39% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 51.52% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.160.33 -52 OPM %-68.7542.42 -PBDT0.110.37 -70 PBT0.110.37 -70 NP0.160.31 -48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content