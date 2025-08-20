Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / N G Industries standalone net profit declines 62.00% in the June 2025 quarter

N G Industries standalone net profit declines 62.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 3.70 crore

Net profit of N G Industries declined 62.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.703.70 0 OPM %8.6510.81 -PBDT0.410.72 -43 PBT0.260.58 -55 NP0.190.50 -62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dugar Housing Developments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Dugar Housing Developments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Ushakiran Finance standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Ushakiran Finance standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the June 2025 quarter

P.M. Telelinnks reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

P.M. Telelinnks reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Algoquant Fintech approves investment of Rs 5 cr in NCDEX

Algoquant Fintech approves investment of Rs 5 cr in NCDEX

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon