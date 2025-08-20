Nuclear Power Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 16.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.84% to Rs 5160.09 croreNet profit of Nuclear Power Corporation of India rose 16.54% to Rs 1427.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1225.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.84% to Rs 5160.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4454.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5160.094454.53 16 OPM %43.7942.01 -PBDT2712.822183.11 24 PBT2203.771751.22 26 NP1427.671225.05 17
