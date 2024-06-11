Portfolios announced for new union council of ministers

Nitin Gadkari will continue his tenure as the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, ensuring stability in India's infrastructure development. Piyush Goyal has retained his position as the Minister of Commerce and Industry, while Dharmendra Pradhan will continue as the Education Minister. BJP President J.P. Nadda has been appointed as the Health and Chemical and Fertilizers Minister.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be the new Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and Ashwini Vaishnaw will take on a new role as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting along with his responsibilities in the Rail Ministry.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been assigned the ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Power. Kiren Rijiju will become the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, and Annpurna Devi will oversee the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Chirag Paswan of the LJP will be the Minister of Food Processing Industries, while Jyotiraditya Scindia has been allocated the Communications and DoNER portfolios.

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy will manage the Heavy Industries and Steel Ministries, and former Bihar Chief Minister Jiten Ram Manjhi will be the MSME Minister. Sarbananda Sonowal continues with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and JD(U)'s Rajiv Ranjan Singh will handle Panchayati Raj. Pralhad Joshi will manage Consumer Affairs, and Giriraj Singh has been appointed as the Textiles Minister.

Bhupendra Yadav will oversee the Environment Ministry, Hardeep Singh Puri will serve as the Petroleum Minister, and Mansukh Mandaviya will manage Labour and Sports. Arjun Ram Meghwal will hold an independent charge as the Law Minister, and G. Kishan Reddy will handle the Coal Ministry. The Civil Aviation portfolio has been given to TDP leader Rammohan Naidu.

Rao Inderjit Singh will manage the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and the Ministry of Planning with an Independent Charge. Dr. Jitendra Singh will be the Science and Technology Minister and Earth Sciences Minister with Independent Charge. Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao will serve as the AYUSH Minister with Independent Charge as well as the Minister of State for Health. Jayant Chaudhary of RLD will oversee the Skill Development Ministry with independent charge and also serve as MoS for Education.

Additionally, Jitin Prasada has been designated as the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics and IT. Pankaj Chaudhary will serve as the Minister of State for Finance, Kritivardhan Singh will be the Minister of State for External Affairs, and Sanjay Seth will serve as the MoS for Defence. Ravneet Singh has been given the charge of Railways.

Finally, RPI leader Ramdas Athawale will be the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment. Nityanand Rai retains his role as the Minister of State for Home, while Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel will be the MoS for Health and Chemicals and Fertilizers. Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel will hold dual roles as Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Panchayati Raj. Dr. L Murugan will be the MoS for Parliamentary Affairs as well as Information and Broadcasting. Bandi Sanjay Kumar will hold the charge of MoS for Home and Suresh Gopi will be responsible for MoS Petroleum and Tourism.

