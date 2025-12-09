Post Monsoon season rainfall up 23% compared to long period average

Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
A latest update from India Meteorological Department or IMD offered analysis of weekly overall rainfall distribution during the week-ending on 03rd December and the Post-Monsoon Seasons Rainfall Scenario (01.10.2025 to 03.12.2025). IMD noted that for the country as a whole, the weekly cumulative All India Rainfall (ending on 03rd December) in % departure from its long period average (LPA) is - 21%. However, all India Seasonal cumulative rainfall % departure during this years Post- Monsoon Season Rainfall (01.10.2025 to 03.12.2025) is +23%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

