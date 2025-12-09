Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rishabh Instruments rises on securing Rs 10-cr European order

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Rishabh Instruments rose 4.34% to Rs 405.45 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 10 crore from a renowned supplier engaged in the business of supplying electrical equipment in Europe.

The contract involves the supply of low-voltage current transformers (CTs), with deliveries planned evenly across FY26 and FY27.

Rishabh Instruments is engaged in the business of manufacturing, design, and development of global energy efficiency solutions.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 436.3% to Rs 22.15 crore on a 7.7% increase in net sales to Rs 196.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

