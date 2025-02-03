Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound currency speculators add to net short position

Pound currency speculators add to net short position

Image

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators further added to their net short position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 21672 contracts in the data reported through January 28. 2025. This was a weekly decline of 13415 net contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Saregama India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Saregama India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bajaj Auto total sales gains 7% YoY in January

Bajaj Auto total sales gains 7% YoY in January

Granules India announces change in senior management

Granules India announces change in senior management

India's manufacturing remains strong at the start of the year

India's manufacturing remains strong at the start of the year

Broader mkt underperforms; metal shares tumble

Broader mkt underperforms; metal shares tumble

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon