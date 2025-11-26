Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound gears up ahead of UK Budget; GBP/INR scales towards 118 mark

Pound gears up ahead of UK Budget; GBP/INR scales towards 118 mark

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

GBP/USD is extending previous day gains and staying around a one and half week high awaiting the release of the UK Autumn budget. UK Chancellor Reeves is expected to raise taxes between 20-30 billion pounds, as per reports. Investors will pay close attention to the budget announcement to know how much the Labour Party will raise taxes on households to maintain their self-imposed fiscal rules. The pair stood at $1.3171, down 0.30% on the day following sharp gains yesterday. Gains in the counter were also contributed by weakness in dollar index that slipped under 100 mark after US data reinforced expectations of a Federal rate cut. On the NSE, GBP/INR futures pair is quoting higher by half a percent at 117.74.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HCL Tech gains after joining hands with SAP to enhance physical AI capabilities

HCL Tech gains after joining hands with SAP to enhance physical AI capabilities

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Magellanic Cloud Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Magellanic Cloud Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Happiest Minds Technologies wins Gold at LACP 2025 Spotlight Awards

Happiest Minds Technologies wins Gold at LACP 2025 Spotlight Awards

Balaji Telefilms' Balaji Astro Guide tops iOS Lifestyle Charts

Balaji Telefilms' Balaji Astro Guide tops iOS Lifestyle Charts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon