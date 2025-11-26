Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 03:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Happiest Minds Technologies wins Gold at LACP 2025 Spotlight Awards

Happiest Minds Technologies wins Gold at LACP 2025 Spotlight Awards

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Happiest Minds Technologies announced that its Integrated Annual Report (IAR) for FY 2024-25 has received Gold awards in both the Integrated Report and ESG Report categories and with an overall Global ranking of #56 at the League of American Communications Professionals (LACP) 2025 Spotlight Awards. This is the fifth consecutive year that Happiest Minds has been recognized by LACP.

Happiest Minds' IAR 2025 was recognized for its engaging storytelling, creative visual design, and seamless integration of business and ESG insights. Out of about 1,500 entries worldwide, the report scored an impressive 98 points out of 100, while earning full points for First Impression, Overall Narrative, Visual Design, Creativity, Clarity, and Relevance.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Balaji Telefilms' Balaji Astro Guide tops iOS Lifestyle Charts

Balaji Telefilms' Balaji Astro Guide tops iOS Lifestyle Charts

Bondada E&E achieves NABL accreditation for its Lab in Hyderabad

Bondada E&E achieves NABL accreditation for its Lab in Hyderabad

Winter session of Parliament to begin December 1

Winter session of Parliament to begin December 1

IRIS Business Services sales rise 6.13%

IRIS Business Services sales rise 6.13%

MCX soars past Rs 10,000 mark amid sustained rally

MCX soars past Rs 10,000 mark amid sustained rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon