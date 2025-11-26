Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 03:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Orient Electric Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, MTAR Technologies Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 November 2025.

Orient Electric Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, MTAR Technologies Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 November 2025.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd crashed 10.97% to Rs 906.1 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Orient Electric Ltd lost 5.48% to Rs 189.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd tumbled 3.35% to Rs 160.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)

Sabarimala missing gold: Court gives Padmakumar's custody to SIT for 2 days

IPO

Ravelcare IPO opens for bidding on Dec 1; check price band, key dates, GMP

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka minister

Priyank Kharge denies talks with Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka CM change

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Gobble turkey

Why turkeys get pardoned by US presidents every year on Thanksgiving

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 India vs Malaysia live score

India vs Malaysia Sultan Azlan Shah Cup LIVE UPDATES: IND look to upset table toppers; match at 3:30

MTAR Technologies Ltd slipped 2.89% to Rs 2466.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19015 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51831 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd fell 2.78% to Rs 350.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Magellanic Cloud Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Magellanic Cloud Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Happiest Minds Technologies wins Gold at LACP 2025 Spotlight Awards

Happiest Minds Technologies wins Gold at LACP 2025 Spotlight Awards

Balaji Telefilms' Balaji Astro Guide tops iOS Lifestyle Charts

Balaji Telefilms' Balaji Astro Guide tops iOS Lifestyle Charts

Bondada E&E achieves NABL accreditation for its Lab in Hyderabad

Bondada E&E achieves NABL accreditation for its Lab in Hyderabad

Winter session of Parliament to begin December 1

Winter session of Parliament to begin December 1

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon