Pound speculative net longs climb further

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Large currency speculative net longs in the Pound futures edge higher, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 29235 contracts in the data reported through May 06, 2025. This was a weekly rise of 5276 net long contracts.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

