Bharat Forge consolidated net profit rises 39.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.81% to Rs 3908.75 croreNet profit of Bharat Forge rose 39.87% to Rs 283.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 202.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.81% to Rs 3908.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4106.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3908.754106.15 -5 OPM %17.1318.05 -PBDT637.09669.58 -5 PBT410.99451.31 -9 NP283.68202.81 40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content