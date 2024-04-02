Sensex (    %)
                             
Power Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 1.22%

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 406.1, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 227.39% in last one year as compared to a 28.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.58% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 406.1, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22422.6. The Sensex is at 73834.89, down 0.24%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has dropped around 3.67% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21198.4, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 158.61 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 408.7, up 1.24% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up 227.39% in last one year as compared to a 28.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.58% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 9.38 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

