Power Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 1.22%

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 406.1, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 227.39% in last one year as compared to a 28.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.58% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 9.38 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

