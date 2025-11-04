Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Power Grid slides after Q2 PAT declines 6% YoY to Rs 3,566 cr

Power Grid slides after Q2 PAT declines 6% YoY to Rs 3,566 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Power Grid Corporation of India slipped 2.73% to Rs 280.15 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 5.98% to Rs 3,566.08 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 3,793.02 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 1.75% YoY to Rs 11,475.95 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax and regulatory deferral account balances stood at Rs 3,878.17 crore in Q2 FY26, down 12.49% from Rs 4,431.73 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses rose 5.79% YoY to Rs 7,733.40 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Employee expenses stood at Rs 668.04 crore (up 7.58% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 2,148.07 crore (down 12%YoY) during the period under review.

 

On segmental front, revenue from transmission business stood at Rs 10,721.76 crore (down 4.24% YoY), revenue from consultancy business stood at Rs 614.40 crore (up 215.69% YoY) and revenue from telecom business stood at Rs 291.06 crore (up 4.59% YoY) during the quarter.

On a half-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 4.26% to Rs 7,196.66 crore, while revenue increased 1.74% to Rs 22,672.17 crore in H1 FY26 compared with H1 FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a first interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for the purpose of dividend payment has been fixed as Monday, 10 November 2025 and the first interim dividend will be paid to the members on Monday, 1 December 2025.

Further, the companys board has approved raising funds through an unsecured rupee term loan/line of credit (bank facility) of up to Rs 6,000 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI).

The Power Grid Corporation of India has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The firm is a Maharatna' company under the Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 30 September 2025, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

