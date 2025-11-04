Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, Excel Industries Ltd, Quadrant Future Tek Ltd and Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 November 2025.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd spiked 14.53% to Rs 345.3 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5978 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4773 shares in the past one month.

 

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd soared 13.77% to Rs 33.88. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 94.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Excel Industries Ltd surged 12.55% to Rs 1256. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 244 shares in the past one month.

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd advanced 12.16% to Rs 348.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19996 shares in the past one month.

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd added 11.85% to Rs 1476.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 268 shares in the past one month.

Dynamatic Technologies joins L&T-BEL for 5th Gen Fighter Aircraft development programme

SEPC highlights its operational progress with consolidated update

IEX records 16.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Oct'25

Dollar index stays upbeat as US 10-year treasury yields firm near 3-week high

Ministry of Steel set to launch Third Round of Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Specialty Steel

