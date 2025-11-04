Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dynamatic Technologies joins L&T-BEL for 5th Gen Fighter Aircraft development programme

Dynamatic Technologies joins L&T-BEL for 5th Gen Fighter Aircraft development programme



Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

The consortium of L&T and Bharat Electronics (BEL), which is pursuing India's 5th Generation Fighter Aircraft (AMCA), is announced the onboarding of Dynamatic Technologies (DTL), as an exclusive partner for the programme.

This collaboration will combine DTL's global expertise in complex aerostructures and sub systems manufacture for leading aerospace original equipment manufacturers, with L&T's engineering excellence and BEL's cutting-edge electronics expertise. This synergy brings unique strength to AMCA's development and boosts domestic capabilities in advanced aerospace manufacturing.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

