Yash Management & Satelite reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.72% to Rs 3.48 croreNet Loss of Yash Management & Satelite reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 56.72% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.488.04 -57 OPM %-29.02-26.99 -PBDT-0.73-2.38 69 PBT-0.76-2.40 68 NP-0.85-2.06 59
