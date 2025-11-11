Balaji Amines consolidated net profit declines 15.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.82% to Rs 340.55 croreNet profit of Balaji Amines declined 15.67% to Rs 34.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.82% to Rs 340.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 346.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales340.55346.88 -2 OPM %17.5717.49 -PBDT65.9168.81 -4 PBT51.6356.81 -9 NP34.5640.98 -16
