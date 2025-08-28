Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Power Mech secures Rs 371-cr order from Adani Power's arm for thermal project

Power Mech secures Rs 371-cr order from Adani Power's arm for thermal project

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Power Mech Projects has secured a significant order worth Rs 370.84 crore from Mahan Energen (MEL), a subsidiary of Adani Power, for civil and structural works at its upcoming thermal power project in Madhya Pradesh.

The scope of the order includes execution of civil works and erection of prefabricated structural steel for BTG Units 1 & 2, including the main powerhouse, central control building, ESP, FGD and limestone handling system, switchyard, and various ancillary works for the Mahan Phase-III (2 x 800 MW) project located in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh.

The order is domestic in nature and is expected to be completed within 30 months from the date of issuance of the Notice to Proceed.

 

Power Mech confirmed that there is no promoter or group company interest in the awarding entity and that the order does not fall under related party transactions.

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects is one of the leading infrastructure construction companies.

The company reported a 30.5% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.55 crore, while revenue from operations rose 28.4% to Rs 1,293.41 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Power Mech Projects fell 1.57% to Rs 3071 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

