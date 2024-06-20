Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Power index falling 6.79 points or 0.09% at 7802.27 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.28%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.23%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.08%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.66%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.36%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 2.11%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 1.19%), and JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.85%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 516.58 or 1.01% at 51909.88.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 103.14 points or 0.66% at 15673.9.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.95 points or 0.36% at 23599.95.

The BSE Sensex index was up 271.88 points or 0.35% at 77609.47.

On BSE,2366 shares were trading in green, 1426 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

