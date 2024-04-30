Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Power shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 74.28 points or 1.04% at 7219.69 at 09:41 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, JSW Energy Ltd (up 3.17%), Adani Power Ltd (up 3.06%),ABB India Ltd (up 2.39%),Siemens Ltd (up 2.08%),Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 1.46%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.25%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.12%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.94%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.6%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.47%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, NTPC Ltd (down 0.19%), and Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 0.07%) moved lower.
At 09:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 174.76 or 0.23% at 74846.04.
The Nifty 50 index was up 65.8 points or 0.29% at 22709.2.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 270.9 points or 0.57% at 47540.95.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 106.9 points or 0.75% at 14274.82.
On BSE,1991 shares were trading in green, 912 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayJEE Advanced 2024 RegistrationAmit Shah Doctored VideoIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon