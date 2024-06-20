Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Healthcare index falling 79.9 points or 0.22% at 36754.05 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Global Health Ltd (down 3.04%), Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd (down 2.91%),Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.8%),Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.25%),Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (down 1.82%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (down 1.81%), Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd (down 1.77%), Hester Biosciences Ltd (down 1.66%), Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (down 1.61%), and Ajanta Pharma Ltd (down 1.21%).

On the other hand, SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 10.28%), Shilpa Medicare Ltd (up 8.68%), and Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 5.89%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 516.58 or 1.01% at 51909.88.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 103.14 points or 0.66% at 15673.9.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.95 points or 0.36% at 23599.95.

The BSE Sensex index was up 271.88 points or 0.35% at 77609.47.

On BSE,2366 shares were trading in green, 1426 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

