Auto stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Auto stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Auto index decreasing 284.31 points or 0.49% at 57277.82 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 2.19%), Bosch Ltd (down 1.9%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.85%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.71%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.6%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.5%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.46%), and Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.17%).
On the other hand, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 2.28%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 2.11%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 1.88%) turned up.
At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 516.58 or 1.01% at 51909.88.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 103.14 points or 0.66% at 15673.9.
The Nifty 50 index was up 83.95 points or 0.36% at 23599.95.
The BSE Sensex index was up 271.88 points or 0.35% at 77609.47.
On BSE,2366 shares were trading in green, 1426 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.
