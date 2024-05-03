Power stocks edge higher

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 70.77 points or 0.97% at 7397.32 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 5.13%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.84%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.64%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.8%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.75%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Power Ltd (up 0.65%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.65%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.48%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.43%), and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 0.3%).

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.21%), turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 366.39 or 0.49% at 74977.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 112.05 points or 0.49% at 22760.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 112.03 points or 0.24% at 47563.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 37.79 points or 0.26% at 14396.6.

On BSE,2069 shares were trading in green, 810 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

