Power stocks slide

Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Power index decreasing 14.45 points or 0.19% at 7594.06 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.29%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 1.46%),Adani Power Ltd (down 0.93%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 0.54%),Siemens Ltd (down 0.44%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.2%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.14%).

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.13%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.36%), and Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.62%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 217.62 or 0.38% at 57720.74.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 51.26 points or 0.31% at 16530.02.

The Nifty 50 index was up 46.35 points or 0.19% at 24656.4.

Utilties stocks edge lower

Ugro Capital receives patent for its proprietary credit scoring model - GRO Score

StarHub selects Infosys Compaz for its digital transformation

HUDCO signs MoU with Delhi Development Authority

Market trade in positive territory; European mrkt decline

The BSE Sensex index was up 75.67 points or 0.09% at 81585.72.

On BSE,2195 shares were trading in green, 1734 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

