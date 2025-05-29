Prabhhans Industries standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.71% to Rs 28.07 croreNet profit of Prabhhans Industries rose 30.00% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 79.71% to Rs 28.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 66.91% to Rs 2.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.60% to Rs 86.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales28.0715.62 80 86.9452.50 66 OPM %4.175.31 -4.544.19 - PBDT1.000.79 27 3.422.14 60 PBT0.970.77 26 3.312.07 60 NP0.520.40 30 2.271.36 67
