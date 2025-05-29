Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fedders Electric & Engineering standalone net profit declines 31.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Fedders Electric & Engineering standalone net profit declines 31.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Sales decline 22.07% to Rs 108.77 crore

Net profit of Fedders Electric & Engineering declined 31.16% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.07% to Rs 108.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 139.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.09% to Rs 38.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.19% to Rs 424.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 525.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales108.77139.57 -22 424.49525.30 -19 OPM %1.282.54 -4.0910.29 - PBDT7.4810.50 -29 40.8889.27 -54 PBT6.329.86 -36 37.6487.08 -57 NP7.8011.33 -31 38.8888.55 -56

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

