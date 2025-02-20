Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Baazar Style Retail Ltd, BIGBLOC Construction Ltd, Windlas Biotech Ltd and Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 February 2025.

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd surged 18.95% to Rs 24.29 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 62082 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84228 shares in the past one month.

 

Baazar Style Retail Ltd soared 17.96% to Rs 221.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27106 shares in the past one month.

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd spiked 16.24% to Rs 75.21. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42054 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27680 shares in the past one month.

Windlas Biotech Ltd jumped 14.47% to Rs 773.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39015 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6532 shares in the past one month.

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd spurt 14.38% to Rs 13.28. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55364 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37763 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

