Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit declines 2.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 4.02% to Rs 27958.52 crore
Net profit of Steel Authority of India declined 2.89% to Rs 1125.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1159.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.02% to Rs 27958.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29130.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.90% to Rs 3066.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2176.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.89% to Rs 105378.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 104447.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales27958.5229130.66 -4 105378.33104447.72 1 OPM %12.4610.04 -10.587.70 - PBDT3299.362966.93 11 10181.027597.99 34 PBT1943.541602.26 21 4902.652634.45 86 NP1125.681159.21 -3 3066.672176.53 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Steel Authority of India standalone net profit declines 28.51% in the December 2023 quarter

Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit declines 22.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Stock Alert: Indegene, Wipro, Biocon, HUDCO

Solara Active Pharma's Andhra Pradesh facility clears USFDA inspection

Dalmia Industrial Development standalone net profit rises 580.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 42.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMotilal Oswal HiringEbrahim Raisi DeathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon