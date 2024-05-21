Dalmia Industrial Development standalone net profit rises 580.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 46.15% to Rs 0.07 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.35% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Dalmia Industrial Development rose 580.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 46.15% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.070.130.871.04442.86-84.62-9.20-20.190.350.060.030.050.350.060.030.050.340.050.020.04