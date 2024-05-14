Praveg acquires land lease for development of Cave Resort in Jawai, Rajasthan

Located in the scenic area of Jawai, Rajasthan, the new resort is on a lease term of 30 years. Praveg has been granted a 12-month rent-free period to facilitate the setup. The resort will feature a total of 20 units, including 12 luxury cave-type rooms and 8 elegant tents. Additional amenities include a swimming pool, a restaurant, and a bar, alongside offering unique safari experiences. This acquisition is a pivotal moment in Praveg's growth strategy, signaling the commencement of a distinctive resort development featuring luxurious cave rooms.

