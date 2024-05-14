Business Standard
Praveg acquires land lease for development of Cave Resort in Jawai, Rajasthan

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Praveg announced the acquisition of a new land lease for the development of Cave Resort in Jawai, Rajasthan. This new project will leverage the scenic beauty of Jawai with a one-of-a-kind luxury cave room structure.
Located in the scenic area of Jawai, Rajasthan, the new resort is on a lease term of 30 years. Praveg has been granted a 12-month rent-free period to facilitate the setup. The resort will feature a total of 20 units, including 12 luxury cave-type rooms and 8 elegant tents. Additional amenities include a swimming pool, a restaurant, and a bar, alongside offering unique safari experiences. This acquisition is a pivotal moment in Praveg's growth strategy, signaling the commencement of a distinctive resort development featuring luxurious cave rooms.
First Published: May 14 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

